Police chief says refinery labor dispute company city of Regina hostage paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Last month, Co-op received a court order that prohibited Unifor from stopping vehicles entering and leaving the refinery for up to 10 minutes or until a driver refused information about the dispute.

Police accused 14 people of mischief after blocking access to the factory at the end of Monday. Unifor had announced that it would prevent fuel trucks from leaving and would not allow traffic or replacement personnel in an attempt to close the refinery.

Regina police chief Evan Bray said about 50 officers were called to maintain public safety and saw people breaking the law.

“The question is whether it is legal to completely barricade a company in our community? It is a yes or no answer. “

Bray said he is not a party, but believes that the use of police tools is not fair for the taxpayers in the city.

“Both parties are essentially holding our city a little hostage,” he said.

A Co-op spokesperson said it continues to investigate legal options.

“We are still barricaded and using helicopters to get people in and out,” Brad DeLorey said in an email to The Canadian Press.

The national president of the union, Jerry Dias, was one of the accused. On Tuesday, after being released, he said he had to stay at least 500 meters from the refinery.

He accused the police of escalating the situation.

“I have never seen a police department in a city in this country behave like the Regina police did last night,” Dias said.

“Since the arrests last night, our members have been flying in large numbers throughout the country to come here to Regina, because they are not going to bully the police and push our members around.”

Bray said his officers acted professionally and the police will decide whether further charges should be imposed.

Padlocks were found on some emergency entrances, he added.

Regina fire chief Layne Jackson said the fireman marshal had issued an order to the union to ensure that emergency vehicles had clear access to the refinery. A chain of vehicles and screens was used to block access.

On Tuesday afternoon, union members had built fences and parked vehicles with deflated tires to prevent access to the refinery.

Unifor has argued that blockages are set by members of the national union, not by local members, so they do not violate the court order. Most of the people arrested on Monday are not from Saskatchewan. They will appear in Regina on 26 February.

At a meeting outside the refinery, the president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labor called on more people to join union members with union members.

Justice Minister Don Morgan said in a statement that the government will follow the situation.

“Although our government is concerned about the increasingly aggressive tactics used in this labor dispute, we are encouraged by the commitment of the Regina Police Service to enforce the law and to keep the peace.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Note for readers: this is a corrected story. A previous version said the arrested would appear in court on Wednesday.