Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly speaks at the Ottawa Police Services Board meeting on November 25, 2019.

Errol McGihon / Postmedia

In an unprecedented move, police chief Peter Sloly, the Ottawa police, will ask the police council to approve the hiring of 100 new officers this year by scrapping millions of dollars in funding allocated elsewhere because public security requires it, according to a report on the police board.

The report asks the board to speed up the hiring of the 30 officers who have already been approved for this year and 70 out of 90 the service that would require police budgets in the next three years, but without financial consequences for the already approved 2020 budget.

To do this, the troops would use money allocated elsewhere in the budget – namely, through more than $ 9 million from a workplace modernization plan that the troops had previously been reluctant to scrap, one-off funding that increased the uptake of one reserve fund, and transferring several million dollars from another reserve fund to the 2020 operational budget.

The announcement Wednesday, prior to Monday’s police meeting, is one of Sloly’s first major steps as a chief. Sloly was the chef only a few days after he was sworn in at the end of October 2019, when the service unveiled the 2020 budget plan. But since then he has repeatedly heard from officers and the public that staff remain a matter of how OPS can guard the city.

“There are major concerns expressed by our community and our front-line members, and we now need to make major investments in officers’ staff to address the problems we face and to improve public safety in Ottawa,” Sloly said.

According to the service, all 100 officers on the road were fully deployed in 2021 and the plan would mean that “priority police zones such as neighborhood police, first line patrol, suppression of rifle and gang violence and violence against women have the necessary means to meet current service requirements. “

Sloly has already shown a commitment to expand the district police model of the service and, after the first murder of the year, had suggested that the armed forces would soon reveal more details of a plan to curb street-level violence.

The Ottawa police said on Wednesday that the plan was needed to ensure that the service could meet the city’s police needs, both immediately and in the long term.

The move would cost nearly $ 15 million in four years, but to ensure that the troops were able to break the financial changes, an evaluation of all ongoing projects was conducted.

OPS started that assessment shortly after Sloly took the helm and all projects that “proved ineffective, provided no value or better service to the community, or had a negative impact on morale” and the money they charged were viewed to make the rental plan possible. More seats have been identified in the police college for new recruits and police recruiters in Ottawa to ensure that these positions are filled with quality candidates, are ready to go to work to recruit and train these officers.

Regarding the plan to modernize how the service works as an organization – where most of the reused money comes from – the police said they would continue that work “by making smarter investments and focusing on priority projects that are essential for improving members and public safety. “

In 2016, the board approved the $ 41.3 million six-year plan under the name of “Modernization Roadmap” under another police order. In 2020, the police will withdraw $ 9.4 million from the program, but still allow more than $ 7 million to deal with a “re-prioritized list of projects.”

No new police would be hired in 2021 or 2022. The budget for 2023 would be adjusted to request the remaining 20 officers from the plan with 120 officers.

