High-speed persecution has been a fascination in this country. Running by the police is practically a national tradition. Hell, NASCAR was founded basically on the corridors of the era of prohibition. Whenever there is a major police chase, it is breaking the news all over the world. Most recently he heard an Arizona man running from police in his Smart ForTwo.

According to press reports outside Phoenix, the man initially caught the attention of police shouting at a WalMart parking lot. After refusing to talk to the police, he walked to his Smart and walked away. Police tracked the Smart out of the parking lot where they tried to catch up for the crime of screaming in a WalMart parking lot, I think. And then they said they drove away “several stop lights” before jumping into Interstate 17 and eventually heading west toward I-10 toward California.

While there has been no news on the news, reports indicate that police tried to plant the Smart with force in a car and strip thorns. Luckily the streets were relatively empty as the world continued the rent-seeking tactic. With more innocent passers-by on the road, this could end in a much worse way.

Luckily, in this case, the police eventually returned and allowed the car to continue at a reasonable pace (the damn thing can only go 84 mph anyway), followed by the police helicopter. The chase was initially dissociated as the man continued on I-10, but later reports indicate that the small car was manufactured by police and the driver was arrested.

At least 416 people were killed due to harassment by police going wrong in 2017, and that number includes innocent participants. In fact, FairWarning nonprofits estimate around 20% of persecution police deaths are resilient. Those who had committed a crime or who were suspected of committing a crime, were denied the right to a fair trial, and their lives ended prematurely.

While police villains remain a die-hard fan, the hard facts are that they are incredibly dangerous. Treating our public streets like a kind of perverse race completely denies the oath of a police officer to protect and serve. The strata are full of variables that cannot be safely counted in a hot sequence. The neglect of these chases needs to end.

There was nothing to indicate that the man in the Smart was a threat or a danger to anyone. Without interference from these excessive officers, it is possible that the Smart driver would have been gone the rest of the day without committing any traffic infraction. Is Spike Stripes a pit maneuver to presumably run a red light? From a break.

