Police block road to dead body in Wakefield

Released:

17:13

updated:

17:21

Saturday February 8, 2020

A body was found in Wakefield this afternoon and has been confirmed.

The police called today (Saturday, February 8) at 2:30 p.m. to report that a body had been found.

A body was found in Wakefield this afternoon and has been confirmed.

It is not clear exactly where the body was found, but the officers have blocked a section of the Aire and Calder shipping near the Calder River and Kings Road Lock.

Eyewitnesses said they saw fire trucks, ambulances and the air ambulance this afternoon.

A number of emergency vehicles are still on site and several routes have been blocked with police tapes.

Vehicles do not have access to parts of Foxholes Lane.

It is not clear exactly where the body was found, but the officers have blocked a section of the Aire and Calder shipping near the Calder River and Kings Road Lock.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the death was not classified as suspicious.