Police arrest woman in robbery of nursing home in Worcester

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a violent theft from a Worcester retirement home. Worcester police arrested Elanna Williams at an unspecified address on Country Club Boulevard on Monday afternoon. She was arrested on an arrest warrant and new charges related to the robbery last week at Christopher House. , fractures and back injuries.Christopher House had been the target of thieves several times before the robbery, police said. “This is not the first time a person has entered and stolen things from it,” said Worcester police lieutenant. Sean Murtha. “It is the first time that he has become so violent.” Williams was charged with armed robbery, building vandalism, assault and bodily harm against a person 60 years of age or older, assault and bodily harm and trespassing. It will be brought to justice. at the Worcester District Court.

