SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) – A 21-year-old man from Spencer, Iowa, is facing numerous charges after police said he threatened some people in their home with a gun and then kept the police at bay with a butcher knife.

According to the Spencer Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block on 4th Avenue SE at around 11:00 am on Sunday due to a domestic incident involving a man with a gun.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found that Spencer’s Dawson Walker had threatened the residents of the house with a gun and locked them in the house.

Officers report that they were able to enter the house and safely evacuate the inmates, along with firearm removal.

The police say Walker armed himself with a butcher knife and there was a bang.

The police say the standoff lasted until around 12:30 p.m. when Walker gave up and left the house and was taken into custody without further incident.

The Spencer Police Department says Walker has been charged with firearm crime, assault on domestic violence while viewing a dangerous weapon, operation without owner consent, improper detention, and interference with official acts.

The Spencer Police Department was supported by Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Spencer Fire Department, and Spencer Ambulance.