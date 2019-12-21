Police: Armed DUI suspect shot dead after Emery County persecution

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – A man is killed by gunshot wounds after police said he aimed a gun at officers when his vehicle was deactivated after a chase on Saturday in Emery County.

The series of events took place around 5:15 p.m. after Emery County sheriff's dispatchers received a call about a possible drunk driver, according to a press release issued Saturday night by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

When an agent stopped the vehicle, the Utah Highway Patrol said the male driver got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the agent. Then he got into his vehicle and ran away.

That action stimulated a search in which deputies from Emery County and the Utah Highway Patrol participated. Barbed strips were deployed to stop the fleeing vehicle, culminating in a confrontation on State Route 31 between Huntington and Maple Creek, according to the press release.

Once the vehicle was deactivated, the agency said, the man got out of the vehicle and once again pointed his gun at the officers. A soldier and an officer fired their weapons, hitting the man.

Despite efforts to save lives, he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation, is now investigating the shooting.

No other details were released on Saturday night.