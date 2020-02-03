Police are looking for suspect in Citi Plaza robbery

Citi Plaza (free press file photo)

The London police are asking for help from the public after a raid on Saturday afternoon at Citi Plaza.

At about 4.45 pm a man entered a store, unpacked a number of items, and tried to leave without paying.

Police said a “loss prevention officer” tried to stop the suspect, followed by a struggle and the male producing a knife. The loss prevention agent sustained minor injuries and the male fled.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 25 years old, about five feet five with a thin, dirty blond hair in a bun with shorter hair on the sides and back of his head.

He wore a cooler bag called “Lynn” on the side and wore blue pants, a green puffy jacket, a white sweater or hoodie, and dark shoes.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the London police at 519-661-5670. Tips can be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.