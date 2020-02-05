Police are investigating the results of robberies in Brookline

Brookline police are keeping a close eye on Coolidge Corner after three robberies in the area in one night. The robberies were probably committed by the same suspect and a knife was hit in one case, police said. According to the police, the first robbery happened around 8:30 PM January 28. The victim walked home on Kent Street when he saw the suspect walking in the opposite direction. When the victim reached the porch of his home on Bowker Street, the suspect grabbed the victim’s shoulder and demanded all his money. The victim jumped over the porch to escape, at which moment the suspect fled. Then around 1:35 am January 29, another victim was approached by the suspect in Beacon Street, near the intersection of St. Paul Street. Police said the suspect asked the victim for a lighter and then asked if he “wanted to go around the corner”. The victim took his lighter back and began to walk away, but the suspect caught up with the victim and put a hand in his sweatshirt pocket, insinuating he had a weapon. The suspect then tried to reach into the victim’s pockets with his other hand and said, “You know what this is.” The victim walked away from the suspect and could prevent valuable items from being lost. The suspect then fled to Coolidge Corner. The third robbery happened about 20 minutes later, according to police. The suspect approached the victim near Beacon and Pleasant streets and asked the way to a store. While the victim walked the suspect on Beacon Street to Harvard Street, the suspect bent the victim into the entrance of a restaurant and then showed a knife before demanding all the victim’s money. The victim gave it to the suspect and the couple started walking back to Pleasant Street. When they reached the intersection, the suspect fled to Pleasant Street in the direction of Commonwealth Avenue. The police said that all three victims described the suspect in the same way: a man between 20 and 30 years old who is about 5 feet tall. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The Brookline Police Department investigates all three robberies and is working on surveillance videos. Residents who notice suspicious activities are asked to call the non-urgent police line at 617-730-2222.

