Police are investigating “suspicious odor” from building in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA – A Waukesha apartment building was evacuated Monday afternoon, February 10 due to a “suspicious odor”.

Waukesha police said an investigation with the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team from the Department of Justice of the Wisconsin Department of Justice found that there was no lasting risk to residents’ safety – and that anyone could return to their homes in the building on Main Street at Wisconsin Avenue around 7.30 p.m.

Researchers responded around 2.30 p.m. and found the smell from a room on the third floor. Main Street was closed from Maple Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue – but downtown affairs remained open and were not affected by the investigation.

Waukesha Metro Bus responded to provide shelter to the people who were temporarily displaced during this investigation.

An investigation was underway to determine the origin of the odor.

43.010164

-88.235988

