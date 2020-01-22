Police and mountain rescue teams join in search of missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

Mountain rescue teams were brought in to search for the missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski.

Mateusz, 16, has been missing from Lupset since Sunday evening. The last confirmed sighting of Mateusz comes from a CCTV picture taken just before 3:00 p.m. that day near Domino’s Pizza on the Chantry Bridge.

More than 300 people have joined a Facebook group to take him home where the search is organized.

Those who want to join the search are encouraged to join, but the group has asked that no under 18s join.

Mountain rescue teams and police were seen at the site of the search this afternoon, parked near the Chantry Bridge.

Police dogs and drones are believed to have been used to search the area near Mateusz’s last known location.

It is also believed that the police in the area have asked search teams to stay away from the Calder River and river beds, as they may be dangerous and may interfere with police searches.

Mateusz is described as 5ft 2ins tall with short brown hair.

Most recently, he wore a blue and black hooded jacket, gray training pants with thick blue stripes and blue sneakers with white stripes. He may have a blue backpack with him.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Gall of Wakefield CID said: “We are increasingly concerned about Mateusz’s well-being; we urgently need to bring him and his family together.

“Officers conduct a number of investigations.

“I want to ask everyone who saw Mateusz to contact us.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the 101 Police or use the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus and cite Protocol 1246 of January 19th.