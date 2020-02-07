Police accuse drug suspect of attempting to evade them on snowy roads

Clinton Allen Newton (thanks to the police from Casper)

CASPER, WYO – Casper police say that a man who tried to dodge them on snowy and icy roads, and was accused of a felony count of possession of controlled substance.

According to the documents of the Natrona County Circuit Court, Clint Allen Newton, born in 1979, was arrested on 3 February 2020 and is confronted with a charge for possession of a controlled substance for a third party or a subsequent violation, a crime and handing out of a crime.

Police say they were on patrol on February 3 at around 9:05 p.m. near South Beverly and East 7th Streets in Casper when they observed a passenger vehicle driving with a non-functioning headlamp on the driver’s side.

Article continues below …

A sworn statement in the case says the high-speed passenger vehicle was driving north through Beverly Street. Officers describe switching on emergency lights and trying to initiate a traffic stop, but say that the vehicle then took off at a high speed and did not give.

Officers say they turned off the emergency lights and didn’t chase the vehicle at high speed, and said the road conditions were snowy and icy at the time. The police continued to observe the vehicle and followed at a distance.

It has been reported that officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle, but were able to follow the progress of the vehicle on the Westbound Bryan Stock Trail by following the new traces of the vehicle in the snow. Officers then continued on the Amoco road and eventually found the suspicious vehicle in a ditch near Amoco Road and North Poplar Streets.

A person was observed walking from the passenger vehicle to the officers. The person identified himself as a passenger in the vehicle and identified Newton as the driver, saying that Newton had left the area on foot.

Police say two sets of footprints have been found from the crashed passenger vehicle, one from the passenger and the other to the west. Officers say they finally found Newton in that direction, near a car towing site on Salt Creek Highway. Newton was subsequently arrested and transported to the Natrona province detention center.

The statement says that an investigation of the vehicle yielded two baggies with suspected methamphetamine residues, items from drug paraphernalia and a cup with the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.

It was reported in the detention center that Newton was also in possession of a spray nozzle and a finished 9 mm casing.

The police say that Newton denied being the driver of the vehicle, and said that other people had been in the car and that they had driven, but did not identify the others. He also told officers he had no intention of fleeing the scene, but instead went for help.

All those who are cited or arrested are deemed innocent until convicted in a court of law. The costs can be changed after official deposits from the office of the district attorney of Natrona.

Related stories from Oil City News: