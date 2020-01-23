Police: 8 people shot dead, 1 killed in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) – Several people opened fire in front of a McDonalds during the evening commute in the busiest part of downtown Seattle, killing one and injuring seven others, police said.

Seattle fire chief Harold Scoggins said the authorities received calls from several gun victims around 5:00 p.m. One person was found dead and five others were taken to the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle by firefighters and medical personnel.

The person who died was a woman approximately 40 to 50 years old, firefighters told the Seattle Times.

Later on Wednesday, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg and the fire department said a total of seven people were being hospitalized for gunshot wounds. An approximately 55-year-old woman was in critical condition, a 9-year-old child was in serious condition, and five men were in satisfactory condition.

Police chief Carmen Best said on the basis of a video from the scene that several people fired weapons after an argument outside a McDonalds. The police, including homicide squads and gangs, were investigated, she said. No arrests were made.

Officials are taking care of one of several victims of execution outside McDonalds on Third Avenue on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Seattle. The restaurant window behind them was broken when an armed man opened fire in the busy city center. (David Silver via AP)

40-year-old Samantha Cook said she would refill her transit card at a nearby station when she heard gunshots. “I was on the first escalator,” Cook told the newspaper. “There were a lot of shots going off – maybe 10 or 11. It was just a quick fire.”

Tyler Parsons told The Times that he was working near the scene when he saw people fall to the ground. People hid behind the register in which he worked. “Terrible it’s so close,” he said.

It is the third shoot in downtown Seattle in two days. Police found a gunshot wounded man who later died in a hospital in a stairwell in a mall on Tuesday. Police shot another person in another area of ​​downtown Seattle on Wednesday.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement that he was “horrified and dismayed to hear of the Seattle shootings tonight. We mourn the person who was confirmed dead in the shots and a full and rapid recovery of the injured. “