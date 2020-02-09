Police: 2nd officer shot dead in Bronx hours after ambush

A second New York police officer was shot dead in the Bronx early Sunday, hours after an armed man injured a police officer in an unprovoked attack on a police car.

The policeman was shot dead in the headquarters of the 41st police station on Sunday morning, said NYPD spokesman Hubert Reyes. He said the injured policeman was in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

Police officers confirmed that a suspect from the shootout was detained on Sunday.

It is unclear whether the shooting in the area was linked to the ambush on a patrol car in the same area on Saturday evening.

NYPD police commissioner Dermot Shea said a man approached the uniformed officers’ car on Saturday and asked for directions before pulling a gun “without provocation”.

None of the officers returned the fire.

The injured police officer is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

The police are still looking for the alleged armed man who fled the gunfight. The security video used to record the shots shows the van dropping off quickly when a man pointed to the fleeing vehicle.

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said on a tweet Sunday that he was “horrified by the multiple attacks” on the police.

“Law enforcement officers in New York are risking their lives every day to protect us. These attacks are hideous, ”Cuomo wrote.

