Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, the authorities said.

The Honolulu Star Advertiser reports that officers responded to an attack call when they encountered a male with a gun, who then opened fire and beat two officers.

Several media outlets, including the New York Times and Fox News, reported that the officers had died and the shooter may have been dead.

The area where the shots were fired is at the other end of Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond Head State Monument. The area was full of tourists and locals, especially on weekends.

It was believed that a house where the suspected armed man lived was caught on fire and quickly caught fire. The fire in the house has now spread to two neighboring houses and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department fought the flames.

No arrests were made.

The police have blocked several streets nearby. The public was asked to avoid the area.

