By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) – A massive blast early Friday set up a warehouse in Houston and damaged buildings and nearby houses. She woke up frightened people from their miles of sleep and left a worker missing.

The explosion occurred around 4:30 p.m. in a Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building that manufactures valves and supplies thermal spray coatings for devices in various industries. Police chief Art Acevedo said one person was not reported after the explosion and the fire department said another person had been hospitalized for treatment.

The building where the explosion took place was turned to rubble and some of the surrounding buildings were badly damaged on parts of their walls and roofs.

Danny Wilson, 63, who lives less than a mile from the construction site, said he slept when his wife woke him up.

“She heard a big noise and the (grandchildren) ran out of their rooms,” said Wilson. “She said it was some kind of explosion or someone tried to get in.”

Wilson said he first checked his house to make sure no one had broken in. Then he went outside and spoke to the neighbors to find out what was going on and to look for damage.

“I didn’t notice any broken glass and looked at the back window and it was broken a lot,” said Wilson.

He said the explosion also broke glass on part of his front windows.

“Everyone seems to be okay now. That is the main thing, ”said Wilson.

Mark Brady, who lives near the construction site, told KPRC that the explosion “threw us all out of bed”.

It is blown up from every window in our house. It blew up the garage door from everyone around here … and closer to the explosion over there tore people’s roofs and walls, “he said

The explosion rocked other buildings and a boom across the city was reported on Twitter. Fire chief Samuel Pena said there are no reports of dangerous air quality based on monitoring by a team of hazardous substances.

A phone number for Watson Grinding was out of service when called on Friday morning by a reporter from The Associated Press. The family-owned company manufactures valves and, according to its website, supplies thermal spray coatings for devices that are used in the chemical, mining, petroleum and aviation industries, among others.

The Houston police have tweeted that officials are blocking roads but no evacuation has been ordered. The Harris County sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, said the first responders checked the residents of the surrounding homes.

Several people told TV station KHOU that the explosion was so loud that they thought a bomb had gone off or a vehicle had entered their homes.

This part of Texas is home to the highest concentration of oil refineries in the nation and has seen a number of explosions in recent years. Last July, an explosion at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown, east of Houston, left slightly more than a dozen people injured and local residents were sheltered for three hours.

In December, two explosions in the coastal town of Port Neches broke the windows and opened the doors of the nearby houses.

Associate press writer Jill Bleed contributed to this Little Rock, Arkansas report.