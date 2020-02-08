Poles gather to support the government’s overhaul of the judiciary

WARSAW, Poland – Thousands of Poles met in Warsaw on Saturday to show their support for the country’s right-wing government, as it completes an almost total overhaul of the legal system to bring it under government control.

Those who stood before the constitutional tribunal described the legislative changes as a matter of national sovereignty. They urged the government not to withdraw from its impasse with the European Union, which has strongly criticized the legal reform.

The rally came four days after President Andrzej Duda, who is affiliated with the ruling party, signed into law many criticized laws that empower politicians to pay and dismiss judges whose actions and decisions they deem harmful.

That law comes after more than four years of changes in the legal system by the ruling party Law and Justice.

The EU and many Polish judges say that the changes contradict the separation of powers that are essential in a democracy.

The pro-government collection included speakers who described the new legislation as necessary to clean up what they denounce as a corrupt “caste” of judges working since the Communist era.

Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski sent a letter that read out: “There can be no just Poland without proper functioning of the justice system.”

