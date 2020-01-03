Polaris teases updated, sharper catapult for 2020

Loading...

The oddball Polaris Slingshot is plagued with a series of changes for the model year 2020.

Believe it or not, the Slingshot with three wheels premiered in 2015 and has not received any significant upgrades since. In this teaser published on Facebook, we can see that the updated 2020 model will have redesigned LED headlights and daytime running lights.

A second teaser image gives us an even better view of the changed front plate, where we can see that the simple central round secondary lights have been thrown away in favor of a small LED light bar. It also seems that the 2020 Slingshot has a reformed front grille and comes with slightly different body panels on the front.

It remains to be seen whether mechanical adjustments adorn the updated Slingshot. If this is not the case, the 2020 model will continue to be equipped with a GM-based 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with a torque of 173 p and a torque of 223 Nm.

The current line-up starts with the entry level S that is priced from $ 19,999. A step higher in the range brings customers to the Slingshot SL available from $ 25,499 and complete with a 7-inch multi-touch display, 18-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, a 100-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system, premium stitched seats and a reversing camera. Other models in the range are the Slingshot SLR and Slingshot Grand Touring priced at $ 28,999 and $ 29,499 respectively.