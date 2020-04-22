Polar announces an outdoor Grit X multisport watch, which will grab hills with focused data

Image: Polar

Athletes today push the limits of human endurance with groceries, long runs and more. For more than 40 years, Polar has been a leader in sports technology and has announced its newest portable, the Polar Grit X.

I can live on the top of a hill, so every race I go on has some pretty significant lift changes, which is why I trained for my half marathon with a focus on power. to take on all these hills with a better balance than a rhythm focus provides. The new Polar Grit X features a new Hill Splitter feature that automatically detects up and down segments to help you understand how intense your workout is.

Too: Polar Vantage V Review: Advanced technology and coaching help athletes achieve the best

The Polar Grit X also incorporates Polar’s new FuelWise helper, which offers nutrition and nutrition reminders tailored to the individual needs of each athlete.

Komoot integration is also provided in Grit X so your Polar watch now has step-by-step navigation and navigation. Weather guide is also provided so you can properly plan the next conditions for your outdoor adventure.

Tom Fowler, President of Polar USA, said the following:

In recent years, Polar has introduced a robust array of features that include training loads, recovery, running power, sleep, and personalized training recommendations for athletes of all levels. Polar Grit X goes even further not only with the new features, but also with a rich insight and feedback designed for outdoor lovers. The best recreational and professional athletes in the world in endurance and team sports rely on polar data and expertise to deliver high performance. With Grit X, this ability extends from tarmac and athletic ground to trails, tracks, mountains and rivers. Our goal is unique: to help outdoor athletes optimize every aspect of their outdoor experience.

When I look at what the Polar Grit X has to offer, I naturally think of the Coros Vertix that focuses on outdoor adventures at high altitudes and in extreme temperatures. The Grit X is certified for MIL-STD 810G crash / fall tests, is built to withstand extreme temperatures, can monitor GPS and heart rate for 40 consecutive hours, or extend it to 100 hours with various options. ‘energy saving.

Image: Polar

The Grit X has a 1.2-inch color touch screen with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. The watch measures 47 x 47 x 13 mm and weighs 64 degrees.

Too: Polar Ignite review: Slim, sleek, workout-ready workout with a frustrating display

The Grit X incorporates much of what we see in Polar Vantage V, including a touch screen display, Polar Precision Prime heart rate monitor, FitSpark, night recharge, Training Load Pro, Sleep Plus Stages, and even power at operation. The Polar Vantage V was the only GPS sports watch that incorporated power into the watch itself and now we see Polar wearing this also in the Grit X.

The Polar Grit X is now available for $ 429.95 in black and green in M ​​/ L size and in white for the size S / M. Black, white and green silicon accessory bands are available for $ 29.95. The Green Tundra, Red Paracord and Blue Paracord textile accessory bands are available for $ 39.95, and the leather accessory bands are available for $ 49.95.