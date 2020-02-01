Poland urged the “harmful” impasse in the Jewish museum | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We can no longer accept the situation where one of the most important cultural institutions in Poland remains in a state of uncertainty,” said the mayor of Warsaw and the chairman of the private Jewish historical association in a joint statement.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Culture stated that the situation in the museum is “stable and does not give cause for concern” under the acting director, Zygmunt Stepinski. Museum statutes limit the stewardship of an acting director to one year, the Stepinsk term expires at the end of February.

In their statement, the mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski and Piotr Wislicki, chairman of the board of the Jewish Historical Institute of Jewish Poland, said that the functioning of the museum is being threatened and that international partners’ find this impasse incomprehensible. “

They said that Culture Minister Piotr Glinski did not abide by an agreement in honor of the person who won the competition to be elected as director, and said that the rules and judges were chosen and agreed by all three partners.

But Ministry of Culture spokeswoman Anna Pawlowska-Pojawa insisted that the Polish state news organization stated that the final decision was up to Glinski. She said that the functioning of the museum “is in no way in danger, nor can we speak of a crisis.”

The museum was opened in 2013 and presents the nearly 1000-year history of Jewish life in Poland and the Holocaust. “Polin” is a Hebrew word meaning “rest here” and reflects the general story of Jewish life that flourished for many centuries in Poland until it was almost destroyed by Nazi Germany.

The museum is also a conference and educational center that organizes debates, films and other events. Since its opening in 2013, it has been visited by 3.75 million people, while nearly 2 million people have attended the core exhibition, which opened in 2014.

Approximately 44% of the visitors come from abroad, with the largest group of foreign visitors from Israel, followed by the United States.

Michael Schudrich, the most important rabbi of Poland, is supporting the recovery of Stola: “Because POLIN is recognized as excellent worldwide, it is not enough that our museum is stable and good, it must be groundbreaking and fantastic.”

