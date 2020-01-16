VILNIUS, Lithuania – Poland and Lithuania are working together to defend against a Russian historic offensive aimed at minimizing Soviet responsibility for the outbreak of World War II, their Foreign Ministers announced on Thursday.

Linas Linkevicius from Lithuania and Jacek Czaputowicz from Poland described recent Russian statements blaming Poland for the start of the Second World War as disinformation they regard as a threat to their nations.

“We will not let the Kremlin manipulate history so easily and spread lies,” said Linkevicius after meeting with Czaputowicz in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials have made repeated statements to Poland – the first victim of the Second World War – for some role in the conflict in recent weeks. The Russian comments have also tried to emphasize Polish anti-Semitism as a trigger for the conflict.

Historians in the West say the Russian claims are unfounded.

World War II began in 1939 when Poland was first invaded by Nazi Germany and then two weeks later by the Soviet Union. The double occupation came days after the two totalitarian states signed a pact with a secret protocol to split Poland, the Baltic states and Finland.

“They are trying to revive an image of Stalin as a kind of good guy and to justify the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact,” said Linkevicius. “We will not allow this to happen.”

Czaputowicz added: “We have agreed that our experts will work closely together on disinformation so that we can resist those threats together.”

No other details about these efforts were immediately available.

A day earlier a top official of the European Union also came to defend Poland. EU Commissioner Vera Jourova told the European Parliament that she rejects “any false claim” that paints Poland as a perpetrator instead of being a victim of the 1939-1945 war and that she “will not tolerate these attacks on Poland.”

Vanessa Gera in Warsaw contributed to this report.

Liudas Dapkus, The Associated Press