MIAMI – He grew his hair so long that it flowed out of his helmet and obscured the name on the back of his sweater.

It didn’t matter. Everyone knew on Sunday where Troy Polamalu could be found.

The Steelers earned a place in the Gallery of Honor on Saturday, along with another stubborn safety, Steve Atwater from Denver. Also making were receiver Isaac Bruce, who walked back Edgerrin James and guarded Steve Hutchinson.

Polamalu said he went six or seven years, perhaps longer, without cutting his hair during the prime of his career, which lasted from 2003-14. But just as much as for the hair, he earned the nickname “Tasmanian devil” for how he changed the way people thought about safety – shooting around the field, playing from practically anywhere. No quarterback, runner or recipient was safe.

Polamalu was selected in his first year of eligibility, was a four-fold All-Pro, was voted on eight Pro Bowls, and finished with two Super Bowl rings in three journeys. His pick-6 against Joe Flacco in the 2008 AFC title match was part of a dominant performance in what may have been his best season; he had seven interceptions that year and the Steelers won the Super Bowl.

Although game-changing safeties were nothing new to the competition, Polamalu was able to destroy a game plan from all those places near the linebackers or the defending linemen, or deep in the backfield.

“He makes people aware of the impact that safety can have in today’s game,” said another safety, John Lynch, in an interview while Polamalu was in his prime.

Lynch, this week in Miami as GM of the 49ers, was also among the 15 finalists whose CVs were discussed and discussed throughout the day by the panel of four dozen voters. But he didn’t cut. Neither is Tony Boselli, the dominant Jaguars-attacking lineman whose career lasted only 91 games due to shoulder injuries. The Jaguars are still in the hall without a player.

An attacking lineman made it. It was Steve Hutchinson who watched the Seahawks, Vikings and Titans during a 12-year career. He had been a finalist in all three years since qualifying and breaking through, a class without slam dunks – or a quarterback in the list of finalists.

Atwater made it – in its 16th year of eligibility, no less. – and became the first own Broncos defender to enter the hall. (An honor that many believe in Denver should belong to Orange Crush linebacker Randy Gradishar.)

A two-time All-Pro that won two Super Bowls, Atwater sniffed the backfield and delivered malicious hits to anyone who encountered it. An irony of Atwater’s late-recognized greatness is that many of his whiplash-inducing hits would be illegal in today’s NFL.

Although recipients were most at risk, it was his shoulder-to-shoulder disintegration of 250-pound Chiefs who ran Christian Okyoe, “The Nigerian Nightmare” back, while on “Monday Night Football” in 1990, that Atwater was really on the Map.

James may not have had such a unique moment, but he was a bastion of versatility and durability. He has made a name for himself with his ability to make room on the ground while playing in the violation of Peyton Manning with the Colts from 1999-2005. James also played three seasons with the Cardinals and half a year with the Seahawks.

James ended up receiving more than 3,300 meters and rushing more than 12,000 meters. He won the NFL rushing title in 1999 and 2000, no small given given Manning was extending his career at that time. James joins Colts with Marvin Harrison in the hall, giving Manning more company next year when he will be a shoo-in to join his first vote.

Bruce was a headliner in “The Greatest Show on Turf,” the pass-happy attack carried out by Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner when the Rams were in St. Louis. This was Bruce’s sixth season and his fourth time as a finalist.

His 15,208 yards that received more than 16 seasons became second in the NFL record book when he retired in 2009. But he was never chosen for an AP All-Pro, and some critics rejected his statistics as a sign of his lifespan and the passing age that he played then some sign of true greatness.

No seniors were announced on Saturday because they were folded into the special hundred-year class of inductees in the hall that are being honored as part of the 100-year anniversary of the NFL. Among the vintage cars announced last month were Harold Carmichael, Donnie Shell and Alex Karras.