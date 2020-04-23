POKEMON JOURNEYS is the next season of Anime and Will will launch on Netflix this June – GeekTyrant

Pokemon It’s a very popular anime series, and now Netflix and The Pokémon Company International are coming together for the foreseeable future. Starting with the 23rd season of the series, Pokemon Tours: The Series, all future seasons will premiere on the popular streaming service. The first 12 episodes of Pokémon Journey will be available for viewing on June 12 and new episodes will be added each quarter.

Pokemon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: look the world! First, he and his partner Pikachu are in charge of opening the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in each region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with an infinite curiosity about Pokémon, and they are both excited when Professor Cerise invites them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh trying to capture one of each Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are there for adventure and thrill as they explore the wide Pokémon world!

Emily Arons Pokémon released the following statement:

With their amazing reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is ​​the ideal partner to premiere a new episode of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the US we can wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to discover the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journey: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June.

It’s the new theme song for Pokémon Journey written and produced by Walk away from the Earth. Fans who can’t wait for the new season can already watch a lot of Pokémon content on Netflix like the latest remake Pokemon: Mewtwo Meets Back – Evolution.