Pokemon Home officially launched in February

There are a number of different Pokemon video game titles that players can enjoy, but one thing is certain: there isn’t really an ecosystem that allows players to transfer Pokemon recordings between different platform games. From the Pokemon Go series, 3DS titles and Nintendo Switch titles, all captured Pokemon players will soon be connected in one place. Known as Pokemon Home, the cloud data storage service will be released next month. This is linked to the possibility of transferring the previously recorded Pokemon to Sword & Shield.

Pokemon Home is said to connect to a variety of previous Pokemon titles and store your recorded Pokemon in one place. From there you can bring them to Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. However, there is a small catch as the Pokémon must first be introduced in the games in order to be broadcast. This is one of the problems that some players have had with the latest Pokemon rates as they felt that a number of previous Pokemon characters were missing from the titles.

This will soon change as we were informed about two expansion packs at a Nintendo Direct that was held today, which not only included new content, regions and a storyline, but also the inclusion of 200 previously featured Pokémon in the franchise. While the first expansion won’t be released until June this year, gamers can get used to the Pokemon Home application for their smartphone next month.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C66Zrb4XdSg

Source: Engadget