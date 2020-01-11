Poehler and Fey welcome the 2021 Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host 2021 Golden Globes, Poehler herself shared the announcement at a meeting of television critics on Saturday, just one week after the ceremony broadcast with Ricky Gervais as a host. “No two people are funnier anywhere,” said Poehler, who introduced herself as the NBC reporter who was to open the network’s one-day presentation on its programming. . At the ceremony last Sunday, Gervais’ sneaky jokes on his fifth turn as the host received mixed reviews and reactions from the famous audience. Poehler and Fey received a warm welcome for their comedic approach. Gervais repeated several times during the ceremony that it was the last time he intended to perform a ceremony. “There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comic chemistry is contagious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the TV and movie awards. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes scene.” Related Video: 2020 Golden Globes Highlights

