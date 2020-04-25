Podcasts to listen to: Random Warfare and the best trivia podcasts to listen to – Entertainment – The Intelligencer

Matthew Girard More Content Now

Friday

Apr 24, 2020 at 2:01 AM

Trivia nights have become a favorite pastime for people of all ages. While COVID-19 stay-at-home orders across the country have turned traditional trivia nights into social media meetings, trivia night hangouts can be a fun way to stay connected with your relatives and use all that unused information well you have accumulated over the years. Here are a few trivia podcasts to play with or give you an edge for the next trivial night.

Random Warfare

This quiz podcast brings you the pub home. Filled with feasting and casual night fun with your friends, Jonathan Oakes, Chris Hollister, Carmela Smith and Benjamin Young provide a gateway to the great trivial world. In each weekly episode the hosts and guests answer various questions. Recent episodes include “You Keep Writing Spinaroonie,” “It Smells Like Answers in Here” and “All the World’s a Stage.”

Get it: https://trivialwarfare.com/

Not such a thing as fish

To keep you abreast of the latest tidbits, host Dan Schreiber is joined by James Harkin, Andrew Hunter Murray and Anna Ptaszynski to share what they’ve learned over the past week. Every Friday, they discuss topics on everything from bubbles to the opera. Recent episodes include “No Such Thing As A Leg Made From Milk,” “No Such Thing As Tedious Moss” and “No Such Thing As A Tiny Ferris Wheel.”

Get it: https://www.nosuchthingasafish.com/

Podquiz

For those looking for some trivial practice or some questions for your next trivial night, Podquiz has a 20-question format with music articles and subsequent answers. Fans can keep track of their scores by downloading an answer sheet. More than 700 episodes are available for Podquiz.

Get it: http: //www.podquiz.com/

Go Fact Yourself

In an attempt to make your favorite celebrities feel more like ordinary people, J. Keith van Straaten and Helen Hong interrogate them to find out who the smartest person is. Before each show, two celebrities compete against each other in topics that everyone thinks are experts. Whether the comic, actor or musician has the most points wins the game. Recent episodes include “Jordan Morris,” “Best of Baseball” and “Jimmy Pardo.”

Get it: https://maximumfun.org/podcasts/go-fact-yourself/