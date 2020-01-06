Podcasts allow women to find the job of their dreams

Loading...

If you are one of the 34% of people who have practically given up on their dream career, read on, because Jenny Stallard has a life-changing podcast that’s right for you.

If you are commuting, it is likely that you will spend part or all of your trip imagining the job of your dreams. If it is not your dream job, then this promotion or new project, or maybe nurturing the idea that you could start your own business. And if this movement seems inaccessible to you, you are not alone. New research has found that we give up on finding our “dream job” at the age of 30, while 34% of us think we don’t have the confidence to do it, and 47% admit feel trapped in a role they hate.

What if we could change all of this via a simple podcast? At the last count, around 7.1 million people now listen to podcasts every week according to Ofcom, an increase of 24% compared to last year. And a large part of these modules are intended for companies. Sarah Myles, in-house producer of the podcast production company Rethink Audio, explains: “Podcasts are the conversations we want to have, no matter how intimate or niche we want to have. Business advice and conversations about business success have been heard almost exclusively from the perspective of one type of person for too long. Now podcasts have allowed us to not only find free business information and advice, but also to hear it from people like us. “

If the frustrations of your work situation seem like an insurmountable daily routine, a podcast can be the first step out of this isolation, says Samantha Kelly, owner of the Women’s Inspire Network. “Listening to business podcasts can help you know you’re not alone. People are usually not invited as guests unless they have knowledge to share that could help someone . ”Flux coach and CEO Lucy Hackshaw adds:“ Listening to corporate podcasts is a great way to spark our curiosity. Studies now show that curiosity displaces stress, anxiety and depression – all of which limit our cognitive potential and our ability to be creative, entrepreneurial and ultimately grow. ”

Try these stimulating podcast choices…



The Strategy Hour podcast



With 385 episodes and more, that of corporate strategists and founders of Think Creative Collective Abagail Pumphrey and Emylee Williams covers everything from the benefits of using LinkedIn to what failure really means.

Work as a Woman by Mary Portas

Based on the book of the same name, this module is co-hosted by Mary’s culture manager, Emily Bryce-Perkins. Guests included Elizabeth Day (who has her own cult podcast, How To Fail), and topics range from “saying yes” to financial independence.

Bossing It

Facilitators Frankie Cotton and Lara Sheldrake – founders of Found & Flourish, a network for women entrepreneurs – discuss the term “boss girl” and give fewer f * cks in this deep career dive.

The Disruptive Entrepreneur

Host Rob Moore (speaker and entrepreneur) does not hold back, offering short, clean and biting episodes as well as longer interviews. With an emphasis on self-awareness, topics include “How to overcome being too comfortable or lazy” and guests included Jo Malone.

Freelance feels: The podcast for HUmans who Works for himself

Disclaimer: This is my podcast (!) And it is for anyone who is self-employed or planning to go it alone. We discuss “independent feelings” – the highs, the lows and the realities. Among the guests were Marianne Power, author of self-help memoirs, and Lisa Piercy, owner of the fashion brand.

Intrepid women

This is from Rebecca Lockwood, who founded the Network of Women Entrepreneurs, and it’s about trust. It covers everything from setting the mood for the day to “The steps I took to quit my 9-5”.

Pivot with Jenny Blake

A very interesting episode for anyone who wants to make a change is # 136, which deals with prices and projects. There are also “hangovers of vulnerability” and an interview with Julie Zhuo, author of The making of a Manager: What to do when Everyone turns to you.