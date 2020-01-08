Loading...

In the early days of the Black Keys, singer / guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney spent months state-to-state in a 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager – they slept in the back , Carney driving at night and Auerbach taking the day shift. The latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now presents the duo delving into their memories of those days, while giving listeners a good overview of what their relentless sardonic joke was. In a hilarious interview with Rolling Stone senior writer Patrick Doyle, they discuss their entire careers, from the time they met as children to their current album, “Let’s Rock” and their arena tour behind . They also talk about their group leave, the state of their relationship and much more.

To listen to the full interview, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

