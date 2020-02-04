Poco X2 is officially offered with a 120 Hz display for $ 205

After being teased for a few weeks, the Poco X2 has now officially been awarded a laundry list with technical data and an enticing low starting price.

The company has recently become completely independent and has found that this is not a direct result of the Poco F1 and, as expected, it is only a renamed Xiaomi Redmi K30. That said, the Poco X2 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 64, 128 or 256 GB of storage – even though the storage is UFS 2.1. It comes with MIUI 11 on Android 10.

There is also space for a fingerprint scanner on the side. The battery measures 4,500 mAh and is charged with a 27 W quick charger. Fans will also be happy that the Poco X2 is equipped with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and even with liquid cooling. According to Poco, this can accelerate heat dissipation by 300%.

The Poco X2 has a 20: 9 RealityFlow display with an FHD + resolution of 6.67 inches. The most impressive aspect is the refresh rate of 120 Hz and supports HDR 10 video. In the upper right corner of the display there is a double notch in which selfie cameras with 20 megapixels and 2 megapixels are accommodated.

On the back, the Poco X2 has a quad camera setup and relies on the main camera Sony IMX686 with 64 megapixels, the 8 megapixel ultra-wide macro lens with 2 megapixels and the 2 megapixel depth sensor for better portrait effects. It is also worth noting that the Poco X2 can record slow motion videos at 960 frames per second and even includes a special VLOG mode for aspiring videographers.

Available in three colors: Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phoenix Red. The Poco X2 is an exclusive model for India and costs around USD 225 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. For $ 15 you can double the internal storage to 128 GB. There is also a premium model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for around $ 280.

