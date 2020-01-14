PNY storage starting at $ 15 marks today's best deals

Tuesday’s best deals are PNY storage starting at $ 15, plus discounts on TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Cam and Jaybird Vista wireless earbuds. Head below for all that and more.

Save a lot on top rated PNY storage from $ 15

Amazon offers only today up to 68% off select PNY memory products. Our top choice is the Elite-X 128GB microSD card for $ 16. For comparison: you usually pay $ 25, while today’s deal is $ 1 away from the lowest point of the Amazon. PNY’s fast microSD cards deliver transfer speeds of up to 100 MB / s, making them an ideal combination for 4K video and other high-resolution content. Jump here throughout the sale.

The Kasa Spot Camera from TP-Link works with Assistant

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Smart Security Camera for $ 40. Normally you pick up $ 50, a price that you find at B&H and Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, corresponds to the second best price we’ve seen and is within $ 5 of the lowest point ever back in September. The smart cameras from TP-Link work with both Alexa and Assistant, making them a perfect addition to the respective smart display of any ecosystem. So whether you want to pick up feeds at a Nest Hub or Echo Show, Kasa Spot has you covered. Other notable features are a 1080p feed, night vision, two-way calls and more. You can find more information in our practical review.

Jaybird Vista really wireless headphones

Amazon offers the Jaybird Vista True Wireless earbuds for $ 160. That is less than the usual $ 180 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Jaybird’s wireless Vista earbuds deliver a fully waterproof design with IPX7 certification that is ideal for outdoor workouts. You can count on a total playing time of up to 16 hours when using the carrying case and 1 hour with only 5 minutes of start-up. Contains different earbuds so you can find the right fit. View our practical assessment for more.

