PM calls for rapid ratification of new NAFTA because opposition threatens to delay the process

OTTAWA (NEWS 1130) – The Prime Minister urges MEPs to proceed quickly in ratifying the new NAFTA, as opposition parties say they will not stamp the deal with rubber.

Canada is the last of the three countries to tackle the ratification process after the US and Mexico have given the green light.

Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that the agreement between the US and Mexico and Canada must be approved. Adding millions of jobs depends on improving access to our largest trading partners.

“The predictability that we have for companies, for investors, and especially for employees and families across the country, is essential, especially at a time when the world has become less predictable and challenging in so many ways,” he said in a liberal caucus. meeting. “It is up to us to work more with other parties, to work more across the country, while taking Parliament seriously. We have to make it work. “

Regarding NAFTA, Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau says that he is looking over the ratification law, but that they must act decisively and quickly on this trade agreement. #Cdnpoli

– Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) January 23, 2020

The call came when Blok Québécois and NDP said they would not allow the government to follow the trade pact quickly, and added that they want to see extensive studies.

It is not clear whether the government hopes to use the time spent to set limits on the debate, but it will not be so easy to do so now that they have lost their majority. In this minority government, the liberals would need the support of the conservatives to make that possible.

The Trudeau government is starting the legislative process to approve the deal as soon as Parliament resumes Monday.

“We need to make sure that we act decisively and quickly to put this new NAFTA deal so good for Canadians into practice,” Trudeau added, calling on opposition parties to work with him to get it done.

“Bickering, greatness, small politics, none of these things create jobs,” he said. “They make nobody’s pension safer or the environment cleaner. However, cooperation, dialogue and constructive debate can.”

In a speech to the liberal caucus, he also emphasized other priorities for spring, including stricter arms control, pharmacy and tackling climate change.

– With files from The Canadian Press