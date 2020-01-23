PM announces emissions cuts - but it doesn't mean that

On Monday, Scott Morrison announced that Australia’s carbon emissions would be cut by 42 percent this decade – a far greater reduction than any Paris Agreement target or government forecast.

A 42 percent reduction from the Ministry of Environment’s latest forecast of just 4 percent, which went from 532 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019 to 511 million tons in 2030.

The Prime Minister’s claim was absolutely extraordinary – and was almost completely ignored.

This was in part because it was done in an interview on the Today show where no one was paying attention or understanding what he was saying, but mostly because it was clearly nonsense and he didn’t understand what he was saying.

Mr. Morrison said twice today that our per capita emissions would decrease by half between now and 2030.

“We will cut our per capita CO2 emissions by half by 2030,” he said.

Perhaps surprised that neither Karl Stefanovic nor Allison Langdon noticed what a great topic of conversation that was, he had another bang.

“Our per capita emissions will decrease by half in the next 10 years.”

This does not mean that Mr. Morrison was upset about the need to reduce our CO2 emissions – it means that he had no idea what he was talking about, and that in “Scotty from Marketing” mode it was somewhat enthusiastic bite.

To explain to the Prime Minister what he said in round numbers, our emissions for 2019 divided by 25.5 million of us are 20.86 tons each, to tell us about the worst per capita carbon emitters in industrialized countries.

Halving this per capita value would mean that our population would reach 10.43 tonnes each in 2030 with an expected 29.8 million inhabitants, which corresponds to a total emission of 310.8 million tonnes – around 200 million tonnes less than assumed by the Ministry of the Environment ,

It’s not going to happen.

Mr. Morrison had more success on Tuesday when he argued that reducing the risk of burns could be more important than reducing CO2 emissions in Australia’s future fight against bushfires.

This line was immediately attacked by critics of the government’s chain dragging on emissions reductions.

It fits the view that the government, which has been forced by the bushfires to recognize the seriousness of climate change, will focus on responding to its effects – highlighting adaptation and resistance measures – rather than addressing the root cause of global warming ,

By moving away from a focus of adjustment, the government’s close and rewarding relationship with the fossil fuel industry can continue unhindered.

This enables the Prime Minister and his Treasurer to continue to take sound measures to address climate issues without taxing carbon dioxide or endangering coal mining jobs.

For those who take the climate problem seriously, this means that the government does not understand the problem.

Well, it is a government run by a prime minister who is known for bringing a chunk of coal to Parliament and claims that we will cut our per capita emissions in half by 2030.