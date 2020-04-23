Plugable unveils Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dual access station

Need a port for your Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C device? Plugable’s new TBT3-UDC1 Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dual-screen access station transforms a single port into a multitude of different ports.

The TBT3-UDC1 runs on the latest Titan Ridge chipset and is compatible with USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 computers (although USB-C hosts will have reduced functionality due to the basic differences between Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C) .

The dock, which is compatible with Windows 10 and macOS Sierra or later (for full compatibility listings, see manufacturer), can drive two DisplayPort 4K monitors at 60 Hz with all USB or USB-C peripherals, at the same time provides up to 60 W of charge.

There’s also a Gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Connectable TBT3-UDC1 ports.

1 host port (Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C)

2x DisplayPort

2x USB-C (10 Gbps, data only)

1x USB-A (10 Gbps)

2x USB-A (5Gbps)

Gigabit Ethernet

Audio headphone jack

The dike comes with a 0.8-meter (~ 31.5-inch) 40 Gbps Thunderbolt cable and a power adapter. Priced at $ 199, the TBT3-UDC1 plug-in is available for next week, for $ 179, on Amazon.

