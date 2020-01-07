Plugable Thunderbolt 3 docking station supports 100 W + 4K60 charging

Loading...

Plugable has been manufacturing Thunderbolt 3 accessories for many years now. With all of the company’s experience, it has now delivered one of the most powerful Thunderbolt 3 docks to date. It has a total of 14 ports powered using a Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C cable. In addition, the docking station can provide 100 W of power to a compatible MacBook or PC.

An impressive Thunderbolt 3 dock

The next TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C plug-in docking station is one of the most robust offerings we’ve seen to date. Of all its features, one of the most remarkable is that this Thunderbolt 3 docking station is capable of driving two 4K screens at 60 Hz.

Many competitors exceed 30 Hz or a single screen at 60 Hz, making this solution a solid choice for many professional workflows. Plugable presents this Thunderbolt 3 dock as the first to allow users to connect up to 2 additional 4K displays using HDMI or DP without the need for external adapters.

Among other I / O, those relying on a wired network connection will be delighted to find a 1Gbps Ethernet port on the back. There are also a total of seven USB-A ports, two of which run along the front and support 10 Gbps. The other five are at the back and offer USB 3.0 speeds of 5 Gbit / s.

Those who rely on SD and microSD to manage a camera, the Raspberry Pi or perhaps Elgato’s next 4K60 S + game capture card will find ports easily accessible along the front. In addition, a combined 3.5mm slot can be found and can be used as a microphone input or as an audio output.

Apple spoils MacBook users with Thunderbolt 3 ports that are ready for first-rate throughput of 40 Gbps. The waters get cloudy when buying many Thunderbolt 3 PCs, some only supporting 20 Gbps and others supporting 5 Gbps USB-C. Fortunately, Plugable seems to have given some thought to the potential warnings and lists what can be expected from its Thunderbolt 3 dock on devices with slower throughput speeds on its website.

Price and availability

When the TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C connectable docking station starts at the end of the second quarter of 2020, expect it to be accompanied by a $ 299 price tag. While it is certainly an expensive docking station, few can go with the high-level functionality offered here.

Taking 9to5Toys

Of all the features found here, I see only one glaring problem, and that is the lack of additional USB-C ports. Even my hub of choice (reviewed here) offers the ports it uses, which cannot be said for the next Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station from Plugable. Fortunately, Plugable still sells a previous hub which, in fact, provides an additional Thunderbolt 3 port. Apart from this problem, the new Thunderbolt 3 dock from Plugable seems to be a slam dunk.

