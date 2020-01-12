Pliskova's success gives hope for an overdue Grand Slam breakthrough

Pliskova can be proud of her work in Brisbane, where she won in a difficult three-set semi-final against number 3 in the world, Naomi Osaka, before competing for Keys on Sunday afternoon. But her grand slam record has taught her that recent successes mean little as soon as the main event begins.

“I think it always gives you a little more confidence and tells you what level you are at the beginning of the year,” said Pliskova. “But of course, a Grand Slam, there is no one who thinks she won a tournament two weeks ago.”

Karolina Pliskova celebrates the victory over Madison Keys.Credit:AP during her final in Brisbane International

“It doesn’t count. I can still feel good and safe, but I have to start from scratch. I have to go out and do a few exercises and be ready. Anything can happen.”

Pliskova has won 15 WTA titles in a career that earned her nearly $ 29 million, and less consistent players have taken home major titles during this time. But if there was a slam for her game, then in Australia, where she reached the semi-finals in 2019, her equivalent career-best result with all majors.

Melbourne’s food pace is similar to that of the Pat Rafter Arena, where Pliskova feels so comfortable that she must be tempted to buy one of the nearby apartments overlooking the Brisbane River.

Barty will get the top seeding in Melbourne, but there are currently no “Big Three” in the women’s game. The Australian must be seen as a strong chance to go deep into the tournament despite an early defeat in Brisbane, but the question Pliskova has to ask is simple: ‘Why not me?’

Keys also has a good chance of playing a role in the second week and is leaving Brisbane with great confidence despite the narrow defeat on Sunday.

“I’m definitely pretty happy with how this week went. I don’t think I played great tennis today, and I was still right about this game, so a lot of very positive things to take with me,” said Keys ,

“In any case, I was very happy in tight, tense moments, just kept my cool and went on to the next point. So there are definitely a lot of positive things coming out of this week.”