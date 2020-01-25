Pliskova, Bencic in chaotic third round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber have held up Grand Slam trophies and have learned to keep their heads down when clusters of high-ranking players start losing in the first week of the majors.

Wimbledon champion Halep and Kerber, who won her breakthrough in Australia in 2016 and has since added two Grand Slam titles, navigated a chaotic third round at the Australian Open to reach the second week.

Second placed Karolina Pliskova, a semi-final here last year, and No. 6 Belinda Bencic, a semi-final during the US Open, had lost straight-sets on Saturday, leaving the day after 23-time winner Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

“Not at all. I don’t focus on other players – only on myself,” Halep said after her 6-1, 6-4 win over Yulia Putintseva at Rod Laver Arena, the game after Pliskova lost 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) to 30-placed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. “It doesn’t matter who wins, who loses, I just have to do my job when I’m in court.”

Kerber had 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 victory over Camila Giorgi. In a later press conference, she almost laughed when asked if nervousness was contagious in the dressing room when the top players left.

“Every game starts from scratch – it doesn’t matter who you play against,” she said. “You sometimes have bad days, good days. So it’s more about taking care of yourself, working on your strengths and going for it. So it’s not about looking around.”

The left-handed Kerber then faces Pavlyuchenkova, who was junior champion here 12 years ago when she defeated Caroline Wozniacki in the final. They play for a place in the quarterfinals, a stage that Pavlyuchekova has reached five times, but never surpassed with the majors.

She said she was not patient enough in the past, but now values ​​every game more. She had once taken only one set of Pliskova in six previous losses, but decided to focus on one of the best portions in the ladies game on Rod Laver – and it worked.

Missing a couple of top players in the second week does not occur to her either.

“I don’t focus on names anymore. I’ve been on a tour for a while,” she said when asked about the absence of Williams, Osaka, and so on. “Those are really big names and great players, but it’s tennis. As you can see, surprises are happening nowadays. I try not to lose myself and to be in the present, do what I have. I have the next game to play Angelique ” – why should I care about all other names? “

Williams, who has won seven Australian titles under her 23 majors, 2018 champion Wozniacki and defending champion Osaka, all lost on Friday. Wozniacki immediately retired, but Williams promised to continue to pursue the record of 24 all-time Margaret Court majors after her loss to Wang Qiang, a player she had defeated in 44 minutes at the US Open last year. Osaka, who won back-to-back majors at the 2018 US Open and last year here in Australia, lost to 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

Bencic, a semi-final at the US Open last September, was rolled 6-0, 6-1 in 49 minutes by 28-placed Anett Kontaveit, who will then play Iga Swiatek, the number 59 player from Poland who finished 19th. seed Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-3.

Nr. 1 Rafael Nadal played No. 27 Pablo Carreno Busta in the afternoon game in the Melbourne Park main field.