Pliny the younger IPA beer at the Russian River Brewing Company in Santa Rosa and Windsor

SANTA ROSA, CA. (KGO) – The line for tasting this year’s Pliny the Younger beer started in Santa Rosa on Thursday morning. The beer was released on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Lindsey Waddell from Calistoga was again at the top. He’s lost the count for how many years he’s been the first in line.

“I arrived here at 10:30 a.m. yesterday (Thursday). Because they normally open at 10:30 a.m. (Friday) and I wanted it to take a full 24 hours. It is definitely worth it,” said Waddell.

But a new twist this year attracted new fans. This year they bottled Pliny the Younger and will sell him in the tasting room. That was enough to convince a LA beer lover to come to Santa Rosa and wait in line.

“They release it down there and it’s rare to try to get it. You have to go to different places and try to get it with sweepstakes and since they’re bottling it, I thought I’ll come over here and try to get a bottle, “said Oscar Guevara. He was in line on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

“It is something we said we would never do,” said Natalie Cilurzo, co-owner of the Russian River Brewing Company.

She and her husband decided to bend their rules and bottle the beer this year to spoil their customers who have been in line for hours.

“We haven’t made many bottles and we plan to be empty every day. And we won’t distribute the bottles. They won’t be available in the gift shop, only for our guests who come to the pub for the experience,” she said ,

At 9:00 in the morning, more than 200 people were in line in Santa Rosa. The brewery now also has a tasting room in Windsor. The staff said that the line there was also very long.

