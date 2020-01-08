Plex seeks to replicate the Apple TV app with subscriptions, deep links, etc.

Loading...

Plex has dramatically expanded its focus on streaming in the past few months, and now it goes one step further. At CES this week, Plex teased the next steps in its efforts to become a one-stop shop for content streaming, including subscription services, rentals and purchases, etc.

TechCrunch reports that Plex is working on a handful of new features that will help it better integrate more content beyond what it can host itself. Specifically, Plex is studying “subscription video, a transactional market for rentals and purchases, and a way to launch streaming content that Plex cannot host.”

In many ways, Plex is apparently looking to integrate the functionality offered by the Apple TV app. This includes support for channel add-ons such as Apple TV channels and “deep links”. Subscription channels would allow you to pay for services like HBO via Plex and watch content directly in the Plex app.

Meanwhile, a deep link would integrate content from services that are not available as channels in the Plex app. For example, the Plex app might bring up Hulu content, but you would be taken back to the Hulu app to actually watch that content. The TV app offers similar functionality.

Plex CEO Keith Valory told TechCrunch that the company’s current goal is to continue expanding its library of ad-supported content, which it launched last year. But, features like strings and deep links are listed:

“We want to have a critical mass of content available before we have deep link capabilities,” said Valory, speaking to TechCrunch at CES. “But if these deep link opportunities come up earlier, we are also optimistic. If we can make a feature relatively easy for users and they love it, that’s what we, as a business, we’ve always done. “

Specifically, Valory noted that through the work that Plex has done to reach agreements for its advertising media library, it has found many studios and companies that are also interested in providing their subscription services via Plex. Ideally, Plex says it would collect a “set of 15 to 20 SVOD channels” for users.

Plex is clearly still in its infancy in planning these features, but they make perfect sense if the company is looking to become a one stop shop for multimedia streaming. What do you think of Plex’s plans? Do you agree with the continued expansion of the business? Tell us in the comments.

