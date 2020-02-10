Pleasure change expected in black church burns in Louisiana paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

February 10, 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. – The suspect in a series of fires in African-American churches in Louisiana last spring is scheduled for a hearing with a new plea on Monday in the federal court, where he is confronted with hate crimes.

Holden Matthews had previously argued not to be guilty of the allegations of arson fires that destroyed three churches in one around the city of Opelousas. But judicial files showed that there were arguments in the case.

Matthews is white and the destruction of the three historic black churches evokes memories of civil rights era terrorism. But race is not mentioned as a factor in the indictment. Matthews was charged with three counts of “intentional damage to religious property,” which the Department of Justice said is a hate crime under the US Church Arson Prevention Act. He is also charged with three counts of “using fire to commit a crime.”

The indictment said the fires were created “because of the religious nature” of the properties.