Please stop what you are doing and listen to this old mom's voice

Humanity is the most technologically advanced ever. The scientific achievements we have achieved in the past hundred years are unprecedented, from the moon landing to the development of smartphones that give us infinite access to information.

And now the researchers answered the one question that changes everything: What does a mummy sound like?

Ehhhhhh.

That’s right folks, centuries of human progress led to this unintentionally weird sound. Ehhhhhh.

University of London researchers have scanned the mouth and throat of Nesyamun, an ancient mummified Egyptian priest, and printed it in 3D. Then they built an electronic larynx and readjusted what sound it would make when it was brought back to life, linguist David Howard told The New York Times.

Mummies have had a moment online in recent years, from the viral “mummy juice” that oozed from a sarcophagus to the (also) viral “grave cheese” that was uncovered in 2018. The public apparently wanted to consume both cursed artifacts, even though they were turned off by health officials. It is time for mummies to have a voice on this too.

This breakthrough could be the basis for understanding and hearing how people spoke thousands of years ago. So far, the study published in Scientific Reports could only reproduce one sound.

Ehhhhhh.

