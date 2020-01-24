'Please help me.' What people in China are saying about the social media outbreak

“I am not feeling Chinese New Year at all this year,” an internet user with the username ername qwertyuiop416 posted this week on Weibo, China’s equivalent to Twitter. “I’m panicking. I’m getting more and more scared every day.”

This assessment reflects a trend in Chinese social media that has been confirmed by the surge in the Wuhan corona virus.

At first there was some lightheartedness in the posts. A Weibo user said it was “the perfect time” to stay at home and play a mobile game called Plague Inc.

But as the situation worsened, people in Wuhan, the city that is the epicenter of the outbreak, and other affected areas in China were stuck on their cell phones. They use apps like Weibo, Facebook and Twitter to express their fear and anger – and to call for help.

Many people report how difficult it is to take care of themselves and their families.

A Wuhan woman with the Weibo username am 半 shared her experience on the evening of January 23. She and her husband had a fever. They were afraid of being infected with the corona virus and wanted to be quarantined by their young children aged 3 years and 4 months. A relative was willing to come to Wuhan to pick up the children, but the city was blocked.

“I cried and cried,” she said at her post. “I can’t turn anywhere now. I can’t stop crying when I see my two lovely children. Please help me.”

She sent her comments to the People’s Daily and some local newspapers. Your post received over 4,600 comments and was shared over 26,000 times. Some locals who said they were healthy offered to protect the children.

The Weibo user 星 星 黛 露 兔子 达菲 才是 comes from a neighboring town east of Wuhan. She announced that her 76-year-old grandfather developed a fever after looking after her grandmother, who was confirmed to have the virus. But no hospital, she wrote, would take him in for lack of bed.

Scott Allis, an English teacher in Wuhan, posted videos of a hospital corridor in which masked patients are looking for care on Facebook. “Wuhan’s hospitals are overcrowded,” he wrote in his post. The Chinese state media said Thursday that the city of Wuhan plans to build a coronavirus hospital in 6 days to alleviate the overcrowding.

In an interview with NPR, Allis also spoke about the lack of important things. “We no longer have enough hospital needs … supermarkets run out of food,” he says. His friend bought a cabbage for at least five times the normal cost. The pharmacy he went to this week contains disinfectants and face masks.

Hospitals in Wuhan have asked the public to donate medical accessories such as masks, surgical gowns and protective clothing. “This is … not a good thing,” tweeted Laurie Chen, a reporter for the South China Morning Post. “Gives an idea of ​​how desperate the lack of equipment is and how underserved hospitals are in times of crisis.”

While the Wuhan lock is ongoing, social media are also being used to show that medical help is on the way.

Liu Xin, a television presenter from the Chinese state media CGTN, shared pictures of medical workers giving up their vacation breaks to respond to the situation in Wuhan. “Volunteer medical staff from across China are separating from their families to travel to #Wuhan shortly before #LunarNewYear to fight #CoronavirusOutbreak,” she wrote. Copyright 2020 NPR. More information is available at https://www.npr.org.