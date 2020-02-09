Pleasant weather to start the working week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – A wintry mix drove over Siouxland last night and lasted until our Sunday morning.

In the afternoon the sky remained mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 30s.

The winds increased last night and continued into our Sunday.

There were sustained winds all over Siouxland at a speed of 20 to 25 miles an hour, with some of us having wind gusts of up to 40 miles an hour.

The winds will calm until tonight, the sky will remain mostly cloudy, and the low will be in mid-teenage years.

Monday wants to brighten up!

It will be mostly sunny and the high will reach the upper 30’s with mild winds.

Tuesday is similar to Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid-30s.

On Wednesday there is little chance that snow will mix with rain. It gets a little windier too.

The high will be in the top 30’s.

A cold front moves through Wednesday, brings colder air and lowers the temperatures.

This will make it much colder on Thursday. The high will be near 10, but wind chill could make us feel below zero.

Thursday is mostly sunny.

Friday afternoon will warm us up again, with a high in the low 30s and a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday and Sunday it can rain and snow. The highs will be in the upper 30s.