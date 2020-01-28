The second edition of Playtonia’s flagship event, Conquerors Insignia, recently took place at

Amphitheater Sunway Lagoon in Malaysia. This year’s edition was by far the most important, with

Over 600 teams from 27 countries compete for a total prize pool of $ 70,000. The big event also coincided with the smooth launch of Playtonia Esports Sdn Bhd, the second international subsidiary of Playtonia which will focus on the expansion of the Playtonia brand in Southeast Asia.

Vici Gaming from China left with the trophy of the triumphant winner of Nasr Esports of the United Arab Emirates in a very disputed final. Spectators were treated to a classic Counter-Strike game characterized by numerous qualified shots and several rounds over time! The best teams from Asia finally reached the finals after a long and competitive qualification stage spanning 3 months, 3 regions and 27 countries. Nasr Esports, Global Esports and Dreamscape were the winners from the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia respectively. They were joined by the invited team from China and the eventual winners – Vici Gaming.

There was a CSM Showmatch reserved for women before the grand finals between Battle Arena Elites and Baeters, two of Malaysia’s most prominent women’s teams, where Battle Arena Elites won a clean final.

Playtonia congratulates the winners and thanks all the participating teams and sponsors for helping us organize this successful event. With their new expanded presence in Malaysia, Playtonia hopes to engage the base of over 100,000 users in the region with competitive canvas, community cups and touring tours.

Liquipedia link – https://liquipedia.net/counterstrike/Conquerors_Insignia/2019