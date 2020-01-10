PlayStation unveils the 10 best games of the decade that fans have chosen

Loading...

PlayStation went to Twitter this morning to release the top 10 games of the decade that fans voted for. Now that the list has been published, it’s time to find out what’s different from the crowd.

There have been many great, great games in the past decade, but there is always a pair that stands out from the crowd. PlayStation asked, and the vans agreed, we now have a list of 10 (20 on the PS blog) winners. I will only note the top three winners in first, second and third place and you can check the rest yourself.

Third place goes to CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Second place is Santa Monica’s epic revival of God of War. And first of all, of course, is Naughty Dog’s epic story from The Last of Us. All three games deserve to be the game of the decade, but there can only be one. To read the full list, click the link below!

2010-2019 was a strong decade with wonderful titles on all platforms. If the coming decade is as good as the last one, we are in good shape. But I’m curious, what were your favorite games of the decade? Let us know in the comments below!

