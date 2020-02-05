PlayStation Now – games announced for February

With PlayStation Now, players have access to titles from PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation 4 platform. With this service, players can play the catalog of video game titles without having to download or install them. Instead, PlayStation Now only requires a subscription fee and an internet connection. From there, players can enjoy the video game titles streamed to the PlayStation 4 platform and PC platform.

It has become a fairly popular video game streaming service, and since this generation really gives players access to video games without the need for special hardware or components, we can expect the services to continue to flourish. Sony tends to add a few games to the service every month, and in February we finally know what to expect on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

The official PlayStation blog has announced that the PlayStation Now service will access cities with Skylines, The Evil Within and LEGO Worlds. It is worth noting that Lego Worlds will only be available until August 4, 2020. For those of you who haven’t started the service yet, PlayStation Now will cost around $ 9.99 a month.

Of course, we’re imagining that more games will be coming soon as the PlayStation 5 comes out this Christmas. In the meantime, you can enjoy the latest games now or some of the previously released games from last month like Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

