PlayStation lists the top downloads for January 2020; GTA V and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot conquer the top spots

Justin Massongill’s content communications manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment has posted some interesting January 2020 information on the PlayStation blog.

If you didn’t know, Sony usually lists the top downloads of the month, and nothing has changed until 2020, like last month. And some of the games may surprise you, as the best download of the past month is Rockstar Games’ epic title, Grand Theft Auto V. The game creeps up in age, but players still show some love.

Bandai Namco’s recently released RPG title – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot takes third place, while Activision’s multiplayer shooter – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comfortably ranks second. The list shows the top downloads for PS4, PS VR, Free to Play and DLC / extensions.

Here is the list of the most downloaded titles for PlayStation users in January 2020:

PS4-Games1Grand Theft Auto V2Call of Duty: Modern Warfare3DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT4The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition5STAR WARS Battlefront II6Madden NFL 207Minecraft8EA SPORTS UFC 39STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen order

PS VR Games1Beat Sabre2SUPERHOT VR3Job Simulator4Arizona Sunshine5Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality6Creed: Rise to Glory7DOOM VFR8The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR9Vacation Simulator10Drunkn Bar Fight

Free Games1Fortnite2Darwin Project3Cuisine Royale4Apex Legends5Brawlhalla6Dauntless7WARFRAME8Paladins9DC Universe Online10H1Z1: Battle Royale

DLC and Extensions1Fortnite – The New Pack2KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind3Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack4GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack5STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade6Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack7Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder Pack8KINGDOM HEARTS III Darkfire 2: Shadow Watch

In similar news, Sony polled PlayStation users to vote for the best title for January 2020. There were a lot of great games to kick off in 2020, but there is one that fans loved. Find out who the fans’ choice for the best game in January 2020 is here!

What new games did you officially download in January 2020? What games are you looking for in the future? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog