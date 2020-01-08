Loading...

After Christmas officially ended last year and the winter season is in full swing, we are in a limbo. Current console platforms are on the way out, but the next generation system won’t be released until the holiday season this year. The major video game releases for the coming months are also scattered, so some of the hits of the past year can now be seen in various sales figures.

If you’re not looking for a video game title, but would rather treat yourself to some PlayStation equipment and goods, you’re in luck. Sony has informed fans online that a sale is on the PlayStation Gear website. On the website you will find everything related to clothing, accessories, bags, collectibles, drinking goods and hats. The list continues and you have the option to purchase some new goods at discounted prices.

Sales highlights for PlayStation Gear

Monoline Design Kratos and Atreus Metallic Mug – $ 6.99

Uncharted speckled ceramic mug – $ 5.99

Bloodborne Vegan Leather Backpack – $ 29.99

Kojima Productions Logo Tee – $ 9.99

PS1 Console Tee – $ 12.99

Uncharted 4 Libertalia Coin – $ 12.99

While there are great deals on the PlayStation Gear website, there are also great video game deals every week. On our weekly updated offer page, we offer highlights for various video game titles and hardware from various retailers, both online and in-store.

Source: Twitter