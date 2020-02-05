PlayStation Critics’ Choice Sale discounts for highly acclaimed games

PlayStation Store sales don’t always offer top games with high discounts because they can easily be sold at full price. So it’s quite remarkable that the PlayStation Critics Choice Sale offers savings on some of the top-rated titles of 2019, including The Game Awards’ Game of the Year, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The PlayStation Critics’ Choice Sale runs through February 18 and offers up to 50% savings on critically acclaimed games that went back several years, as well as deluxe editions that include bonus content and enhancements. If sales are not shown on the main product page, they should be added to the shopping cart.

Sekiro: Shadows The Twice is available for $ 39 compared to $ 60. It’s one of the most difficult games FromSoftware has ever made, and its unique target-centered combat system turns even the smallest battles into a dance of blades.

Two of Capcom’s best titles for 2019 – Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 – are available for $ 20 each. With the powerful RE Engine, they are a technical flagship despite the age of the PS4. They also have a lot of fan service for long-time players, but newbies will still enjoy Resident Evil 2 for its survival horror gameplay and Devil May Cry 5 for its ridiculous struggle, which changes drastically depending on which of the three protagonists is active ,

Netflix fans of The Witcher can purchase The Witcher III: Wild Hunt for $ 12. It plays after the series, but some characters return, including Geralt from Rivia and Ciri.

Players interested in shooters can take advantage of various offerings, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfares “Battle Pass Edition”, which is reduced to $ 64 from $ 80, and Remedy Entertainment’s Control, which costs just $ 36 -Dollar is available. The long-awaited Borderlands 3 already costs $ 30 and offers enough content to keep players busy for weeks.

PlayStation VR players can even save cash during the sale. Blood & Truth, the crime thriller, has a $ 20 sale price after $ 40 and Superhot VR has a $ 25 discount to $ 15 during the sale. The two games offer very different settings for first-person action and storytelling, and Blood & Truth is exclusively available for the platform.

Below are some of the other highlights to consider during the sales period:

