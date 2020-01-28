PlayStation 4 versus PS4 Slim | Which should you buy?

At the end of 2016, Sony launched two new consoles – the PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro – both updates for the PS4 hardware. While the PS4 Pro pushes hardware to 4K gaming and stronger VR performance, the PS4 Slim is a smaller, slimmer version of the PS4 as we have known it in the past five plus years. The Slim system is now the basic model and replaces the larger model that has been available since 2013. But how does the PS4 Slim measure the original? Our PS4 versus PS4 Slim comparison below analyzes the similarities and differences between the two models.

PlayStation 4 Slim

PlayStation 4

Dimensions

10 inch x 11 inch x 1.5 inch

12 inch x 2.09 inch x 10.83 inch

Weight

4.6 lbs

6.1 pounds

processor

CPU: Eight-core X86 AMD Jaguar

GPU: 1.84 T-FLOPS, AMD Radeon Graphics Core Next Engine

CPU: Eight-core X86 AMD Jaguar

GPU: 1.84 T-FLOPS, AMD Radeon Graphics Core Next Engine

Memory

8 GB GDDR5 RAM

8 GB GDDR5 RAM

Hard Drive

Built-in, 1 TB HDD (previous models were 500 GB)

Built-in 500 GB HDD / 1 TB HDD (can be exchanged for a larger disk)

AV output

HDMI off

HDMI output, digital output (optical)

I / O output

2 x Super Speed ​​USB 3.0

2 x Super Speed ​​USB 3.0, AUX

Communication

Ethernet, Bluetooth 2.1, Wi-Fi

Ethernet, Bluetooth 2.1, Wi-Fi

auditor

DualShock 4 (redesign)

DualShock 4

Compatible with PlayStation VR

Yes (available separately)

Yes (available separately)

4k output

No

No

HDR

Yes

Yes (with patch)

UHD Blu-ray

No

No

Compatible with PlayStation cameras

Yes (available separately)

Yes (available separately)

price

$ 300

Differs

availabilty

now available

Via resellers

DT review

4.5 out of 5 stars

4 out of 5 stars

Design

This is the biggest and almost the only difference between these two PS4 models. The new slim model packs all of the hardware from the original model into a smaller shape, resulting in a size reduction of around 30%. Of course, to squeeze into a smaller scale, there must often be sacrifices, but the only loss here is the optical audio port – all other ports and components, including the two USB 3.0 ports, Ethernet port, HDMI and AUX ports , stay .

One of the more enigmatic aspects of the original design of the PS4 was the Power and Eject buttons. The original PS4 had two small touch sensors in the center of the front of the console that were not only hard to find but also placed close together, making it easy to confuse the two. A very small hardware update solved this and added better tactile buttons. The fix has been transferred to the Slim.

Finally, the DualShock 4 controller also received a small redesign. The lightbar, which dynamically changes color and brightness depending on actions and context in the game, is now on top of the controller’s touchpad, next to the original front location. This should make it easier to see and appreciate these subtle color changes that were previously hidden due to the placement of the lightbar. The new DualShock 4 comes standard with the slim PS4 models.

Both models are still slim, slightly angular devices, with a matte black finish and understated PlayStation logos on the case. The edges of the PS4 Slim are more beveled compared to the sharp edges of the original PS4, but there is really no big difference between the two in terms of aesthetics. These two consoles look like they belong to the same device family – something that even their PS4 Pro brother or sister applies to.

Because this is really the only aspect in which the new slim PS4 model differs from the original, we are going to win the Slim in this category. But if you don’t care much about the design, you can largely ignore these differences.

Winner: PS4 Slim

power

When Sony says that the PS4 Slim is the same as the original PS4, only in a smaller package, that’s no joke. The same GPU, CPU and RAM that feed the original PS4 are in the PS4 Slim and both consoles run games with the same skill – you don’t see any visual or technical improvements to your games by playing them on one other.

This also applies to new and emerging functions and peripherals, such as HDR images (patched in all PS4 models via a firmware update) and PlayStation VR, with which the PS4 and PS4 Slim are fully compatible.

Both systems lack the special functions of their more powerful brother or sister, the PS4 Pro – especially 4K content.

Winner: Tie

Price and availability

The PlayStation 4 Slim is now the standard PS4. It is marked at $ 300 with 1 TB of storage, but you can often find it for $ 250 and bundled with games. This applies especially during the holidays and during periods such as Prime Day.

You can’t find a brand new launch version of the PS4 right now. However, you can find a second hand for less than the PS4 Slim through resellers.

Winner: PS4 Slim

Conclusion

Simply put, these consoles will perform almost identically. The same applies to the way the consoles handle PlayStation VR, in contrast to the more powerful PlayStation 4 Pro. The differences lie purely in the aesthetics of each device and their respective controller iterations.

Price varies a bit, but with the number of available bundles, offers and offers for games and accessories it is a wash. In fact, unless you are really interested in having a smaller console – or, alternatively, needing optical audio – the entire comparison is a wash.

The PS4 Slim is a great choice, but if you already have a PS4 launch model, it is not worth upgrading. If you want to wait until later in the year, you can also purchase the PS5 instead, which is backwards compatible with PS4.

Winner: Tie

