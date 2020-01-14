PlayStation 4 DualShock finally offers cost-effective back buttons: Check

I ask you, other video game nerds: Who among us is no longer interested in pushing buttons?

The new back button attachment from Sony for the DualShock 4 is nothing special or unusual. It’s a snap-on controller that lets you play two additional buttons on the back of the controller, right where most of us rest our middle fingers.

The buttons can be any within the scope of the control scheme of a dual shock 4. In the middle of the appendix there is a small, round OLED screen, which shows with a light press which of the three user-defined profiles is active and which of the two back buttons is triggered.

Changing a profile is so easy that you long-press the bottom of the OLED screen and tap either the left or right backspace key until the key icon you want to assign is highlighted. You can’t set up multi-key combinations, but every single dualshock command, including the “keys” of the L3 / R3 analog stick, is a fair game.

That was it. How this works in practice depends on your own needs in different games. First-person shooter fans may want to put their jump and reload commands on the back buttons so they can keep both thumbs on the analog sticks when the action gets tough. The benefits of the appendix for you really depend on what kind of games you play and how you play them.

What’s great is that it’s not a big investment for $ 30. Controllers with rear buttons or paddles are often quite expensive. The second generation of Microsoft’s paddle-equipped Elite controller costs $ 180, the predecessor costs $ 150. Third-party controllers from Scuf Gaming, a leader in custom high-end controllers, start at $ 140.

Image: Adam Rosenberg / mashable

Compare that to this alternative: you can get a DualShock 4 for around $ 50, sometimes even less. Add $ 30 for the back button attachment, and that’s a generous amount of money saved. You’re limited to just two back buttons compared to four on some of the other options, but two is enough for most people.

The cheaper option from Sony is specially tailored for the DualShock 4. It is inserted directly under the PS button in the expansion slot on the bottom of the controller. There is also a headphone jack so you won’t be out of luck if you use a wired headset.

In addition, the back button attachment is shaped so that it is flush with the controller. It is an improvement on the typical backspace paddle design that can sometimes catch the fingers of players unfamiliar with this type of advanced controls.

The buttons themselves also offer decent resistance. It is not enough that you make an effort to push them, but it is also not easy to meet one by accident. I love my own Xbox Elite controller, but I’ve found that these paddles can be a little too sensitive, especially when I’m playing something tense that requires extra focus.

In my time with the Back Button Attachment from Sony that was simply not a problem. It’s like it’s foolproof. In PlayStation 4 games, PC games, and PS Now games that were streamed to my laptop, the add-on worked just as it should. I initially had some problems using it with a PC game (Outer Wilds if you are wondering). But it works in every subsequent game session, including several hours in outer wilds. The first time I encountered a problem was probably just human error.

If you’re looking at this and you’re having trouble thinking about games where back button commands might be helpful, then this is probably not a product for you. However, Sony’s first attempt to offer fans an inexpensive option for adding back buttons to the DualShock 4 has been a great success. If you’ve ever shopped for this feature and would like to forego third-party pricing, it’s a snap.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment will go on sale on January 23.